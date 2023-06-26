FORECAST: Monday to bring warm temperatures, afternoon storm threat

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

An area of showers and storms out west is dying off as it arrives to the Charlotte area on Monday.

We will mainly see clouds to start our day from the storms that are dying off, but we could see a rain shower here and there.

Sunshine returns quickly this afternoon to heat us back up to near 90 again today.

The heat could lead to stronger storms late in the afternoon and into the evening.

Damaging wind and hail are the main threats, but a brief tornado can’t be ruled out either. The risk is higher the farther east you travel from Charlotte.

More calm weather returns thereafter for the rest of the week with temps staying near 90 degrees.

We will see strong to severe storms developing later this afternoon and evening (current timing is mainly after 4pm.) Damaging wind and large hail are the main threats along with a brief tornado risk. These won't be widespread, but very strong in spots. Stay alert this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/kl93TM7lXJ — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) June 26, 2023

