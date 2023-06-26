Forecasts

FORECAST: Monday to bring warm temperatures, afternoon storm threat

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Monday morning's forecast update with Meteorologist Keith Monday

  • An area of showers and storms out west is dying off as it arrives to the Charlotte area on Monday.
  • We will mainly see clouds to start our day from the storms that are dying off, but we could see a rain shower here and there.
  • Sunshine returns quickly this afternoon to heat us back up to near 90 again today.
  • The heat could lead to stronger storms late in the afternoon and into the evening.
  • Damaging wind and hail are the main threats, but a brief tornado can’t be ruled out either. The risk is higher the farther east you travel from Charlotte.
  • More calm weather returns thereafter for the rest of the week with temps staying near 90 degrees.

