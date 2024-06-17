FORECAST: Monday to start hot and muggy

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Monday will start warm and muggy.
- Clouds will clear up this afternoon as we heat right back up to near 90 degrees again.
- Today’s heat index remains in the mid-90s and there will be a low risk for storms this afternoon.
- The humidity starts to take a bit of a break the rest of the week as high pressure nudges in some drier air.
- It remains hot though, highs continue near 90 all week long.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
(WATCH BELOW: Straight-line winds damage in Chester, Lancaster counties)
©2024 Cox Media Group