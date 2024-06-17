Forecasts

FORECAST: Monday to start hot and muggy

By WSOCTV.com News Staff and Madi Baggett, wsoctv.com
By WSOCTV.com News Staff and Madi Baggett, wsoctv.com

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Monday will start warm and muggy.
  • Clouds will clear up this afternoon as we heat right back up to near 90 degrees again.
  • Today’s heat index remains in the mid-90s and there will be a low risk for storms this afternoon.
  • The humidity starts to take a bit of a break the rest of the week as high pressure nudges in some drier air.
  • It remains hot though, highs continue near 90 all week long.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

(WATCH BELOW: Straight-line winds damage in Chester, Lancaster counties)

Straight-line winds cause damage in Chester, Lancaster counties

©2024 Cox Media Group

Madi Baggett

Madi Baggett, wsoctv.com

Madi is a meteorologist for Severe Weather Center 9.

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read