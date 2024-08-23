FORECAST: More cool weather with highs topping out in the lower 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

More cool weather for our Friday, with highs just topping out in the lower 80s this afternoon.

We don’t heat up too much this weekend.

Highs warm to the mid-80s tomorrow and upper 80s on Sunday.

More heat and steam are coming back next week as the 90s return.

The first day of school for CMS will be pleasant to start before we heat up to the lower 90s by pickup time.

We remain in the 90s all next week, and the heat index values could be close to 100 again by Wednesday.

Storm chances remain quite low.

What a treat we have for the first night of Friday night football games for most schools. Temps start off around 80 but then drop off nicely to near 70° by the end of the games. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/ECZJtvGxed — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) August 23, 2024

WEATHER RESOURCES:

