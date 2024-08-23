Forecasts

FORECAST: More cool weather with highs topping out in the lower 80s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • More cool weather for our Friday, with highs just topping out in the lower 80s this afternoon.
  • We don’t heat up too much this weekend.
  • Highs warm to the mid-80s tomorrow and upper 80s on Sunday.
  • More heat and steam are coming back next week as the 90s return.
  • The first day of school for CMS will be pleasant to start before we heat up to the lower 90s by pickup time.
  • We remain in the 90s all next week, and the heat index values could be close to 100 again by Wednesday.
  • Storm chances remain quite low.

