FORECAST: More cool weather with highs topping out in the lower 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- More cool weather for our Friday, with highs just topping out in the lower 80s this afternoon.
- We don’t heat up too much this weekend.
- Highs warm to the mid-80s tomorrow and upper 80s on Sunday.
- More heat and steam are coming back next week as the 90s return.
- The first day of school for CMS will be pleasant to start before we heat up to the lower 90s by pickup time.
- We remain in the 90s all next week, and the heat index values could be close to 100 again by Wednesday.
- Storm chances remain quite low.
What a treat we have for the first night of Friday night football games for most schools. Temps start off around 80 but then drop off nicely to near 70° by the end of the games. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/ECZJtvGxed— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) August 23, 2024
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group