FORECAST: More dreary weather ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

More dreary weather is ahead before conditions finally clear up, paving the way for a much drier weekend.

Highs will be near 80 degrees Thursday with a chance of thunderstorms.

Clouds will start to move out later in the evening.

Mostly clear skies return on Friday with highs in the 80s, which will continue for a few days.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group