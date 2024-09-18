FORECAST: More dreary weather ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- More dreary weather is ahead before conditions finally clear up, paving the way for a much drier weekend.
- Highs will be near 80 degrees Thursday with a chance of thunderstorms.
- Clouds will start to move out later in the evening.
- Mostly clear skies return on Friday with highs in the 80s, which will continue for a few days.
