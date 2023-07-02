FORECAST: More extreme heat, humidity in store on Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Heat and humidity will once again be the big story on Sunday.

Some counties will be under a Heat Advisory south of Interstate 40. Temperatures will reach the mid-90s.

The heat index will be over 100.

The chance of thunderstorms will come around this evening.

The weather for fireworks looks to be good for the most part.

Next week’s weather follows the same pattern of heat, humidity, and storm chances.

