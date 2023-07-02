Forecasts

FORECAST: More extreme heat, humidity in store on Sunday

  • Heat and humidity will once again be the big story on Sunday.
  • Some counties will be under a Heat Advisory south of Interstate 40. Temperatures will reach the mid-90s.
  • The heat index will be over 100.
  • The chance of thunderstorms will come around this evening.
  • The weather for fireworks looks to be good for the most part.
  • Next week’s weather follows the same pattern of heat, humidity, and storm chances.

