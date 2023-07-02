FORECAST: More extreme heat, humidity in store on Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Heat and humidity will once again be the big story on Sunday.
- Some counties will be under a Heat Advisory south of Interstate 40. Temperatures will reach the mid-90s.
- The heat index will be over 100.
- The chance of thunderstorms will come around this evening.
- The weather for fireworks looks to be good for the most part.
- Next week’s weather follows the same pattern of heat, humidity, and storm chances.
