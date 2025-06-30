FORECAST: More heat and humidity to start the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

More heat and humidity to start out the week with highs again in the low to mid 90s.

Heat index values around 100°.

Storm chances are best in the mountains today, but a few will pop up around the metro here and there just like the last several days.

A better chance for widespread storms moves in tomorrow with a weak cold front.

That front won’t really cool us down later this week, but it will bring in lower humidity levels.

This should make it more comfortable for 4th of July plans late in the week.

Temps remain in the lower 90s for holiday plans though.

