FORECAST: More heat and humidity to start the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

FORECAST:

  • More heat and humidity to start out the week with highs again in the low to mid 90s.
  • Heat index values around 100°.
  • Storm chances are best in the mountains today, but a few will pop up around the metro here and there just like the last several days.
  • A better chance for widespread storms moves in tomorrow with a weak cold front.
  • That front won’t really cool us down later this week, but it will bring in lower humidity levels.
  • This should make it more comfortable for 4th of July plans late in the week.
  • Temps remain in the lower 90s for holiday plans though.

