FORECAST: More heat and humidity to start the week

- More heat and humidity to start out the week with highs again in the low to mid 90s.
- Heat index values around 100°.
- Storm chances are best in the mountains today, but a few will pop up around the metro here and there just like the last several days.
- A better chance for widespread storms moves in tomorrow with a weak cold front.
- That front won’t really cool us down later this week, but it will bring in lower humidity levels.
- This should make it more comfortable for 4th of July plans late in the week.
- Temps remain in the lower 90s for holiday plans though.
