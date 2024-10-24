Forecasts

FORECAST: More mild temps before cold front arrives this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Temperatures will dip to the upper 40s Friday morning but warm back up in the afternoon to the 80s.
  • Saturday will be warm with a chance of a sprinkle or light shower that night.
  • A cold front arrives bringing real fall weather by Sunday when temps drop to the 60s.
  • Warmer temperatures are likely returning leading up to Halloween next Thursday with temperatures in the 70s again.

