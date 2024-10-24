FORECAST: More mild temps before cold front arrives this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Temperatures will dip to the upper 40s Friday morning but warm back up in the afternoon to the 80s.
- Saturday will be warm with a chance of a sprinkle or light shower that night.
- A cold front arrives bringing real fall weather by Sunday when temps drop to the 60s.
- Warmer temperatures are likely returning leading up to Halloween next Thursday with temperatures in the 70s again.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
(WATCH BELOW: Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway in NC reopens near Blowing Rock)
©2024 Cox Media Group