FORECAST: More mild temps before cold front arrives this weekend

FORECAST:

Temperatures will dip to the upper 40s Friday morning but warm back up in the afternoon to the 80s.

Saturday will be warm with a chance of a sprinkle or light shower that night.

A cold front arrives bringing real fall weather by Sunday when temps drop to the 60s.

Warmer temperatures are likely returning leading up to Halloween next Thursday with temperatures in the 70s again.

