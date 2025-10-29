Forecasts

FORECAST: More rain tonight before sunshine and milder temperatures return

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We can expect more downpours through the night before we finally wrap up this bout of rain.
  • However, it will be breezy again tomorrow, especially in the mountains.
  • We will then gradually brighten, causing temperatures to reach nearly 60 degrees.
  • This will pave the way for amazing weather this weekend.

