FORECAST: More scattered rain; Flood Watch extended

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Thursday morning's forecast update with Meteorologist Keith Monday

  • Another batch of scattered showers moves in early Thursday morning, and it will be off and on all day.
  • Some heavier downpours are likely at times which could lead to flash flooding.
  • A Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire area into the night.
  • Temperatures will struggle again Thursday to get into the 70s, but a few areas far south and east could reach the 80s late Thursday. This could lead to some stronger storms developing with a damaging wind and low tornado threat.
  • Storm threats start to diminish Friday and then drop off even more this weekend.
  • Temperatures rebound back well into the 80s by Saturday.

