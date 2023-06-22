FORECAST: More scattered rain; Flood Watch extended

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Another batch of scattered showers moves in early Thursday morning, and it will be off and on all day.

Some heavier downpours are likely at times which could lead to flash flooding.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire area into the night.

Temperatures will struggle again Thursday to get into the 70s, but a few areas far south and east could reach the 80s late Thursday. This could lead to some stronger storms developing with a damaging wind and low tornado threat.

Storm threats start to diminish Friday and then drop off even more this weekend.

Temperatures rebound back well into the 80s by Saturday.

A Flood Watch remains in effect across our entire viewing area through tonight. Be cautious driving around later day as steadier and heavier rains settle in. pic.twitter.com/KHOmgzU2vv — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) June 22, 2023

