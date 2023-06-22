FORECAST: More scattered rain; Flood Watch extended

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Another batch of scattered showers moves in early Thursday morning, and it will be off and on all day.
- Some heavier downpours are likely at times which could lead to flash flooding.
- A Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire area into the night.
- Temperatures will struggle again Thursday to get into the 70s, but a few areas far south and east could reach the 80s late Thursday. This could lead to some stronger storms developing with a damaging wind and low tornado threat.
- Storm threats start to diminish Friday and then drop off even more this weekend.
- Temperatures rebound back well into the 80s by Saturday.
A Flood Watch remains in effect across our entire viewing area through tonight. Be cautious driving around later day as steadier and heavier rains settle in. pic.twitter.com/KHOmgzU2vv— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) June 22, 2023
