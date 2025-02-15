FORECAST: More showers, cold temperatures for the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Rain will return for the weekend.
- It will start light, then on and off for Saturday.
- Temperatures will stay in the 40s.
- We’ll see a round of thunderstorms move through early Sunday morning.
- “Conditions will settle down quickly after that so you may be able to get at least 9 holes in Sunday afternoon,” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group