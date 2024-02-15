Forecasts

FORECAST: More sunshine with the possibility of rain this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • A chilly start to the day will turn into a fine afternoon with sunshine and highs in the mid to nearly upper 60s.
  • We keep this going through tomorrow before some minor changes for the weekend.
  • A few raindrops can’t be ruled out on Saturday morning, but most areas may end up missing out.
  • It is expected to be cooler, though, as highs fall back to the mid-50s.
  • Sunny and dry weather will continue into next week.

