FORECAST: More sunshine with the possibility of rain this weekend

A chilly start to the day will turn into a fine afternoon with sunshine and highs in the mid to nearly upper 60s.

We keep this going through tomorrow before some minor changes for the weekend.

A few raindrops can’t be ruled out on Saturday morning, but most areas may end up missing out.

It is expected to be cooler, though, as highs fall back to the mid-50s.

Sunny and dry weather will continue into next week.

