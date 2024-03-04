FORECAST: Morning fog to settle in overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Fog will settle in on Tuesday morning.
- Otherwise, it’s going to be partly sunny with a high near 70 degrees.
- Beyond Tuesday, get the rain gear out.
- Showers will roll in Tuesday night and last through Wednesday afternoon.
- There could be a thunderstorm in the mix, as well.
- Thursday will be mostly sunny and rain returns in time for the weekend.
