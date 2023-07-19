FORECAST: Morning showers and brief lightning move out quickly; humidity returns

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A cluster of downpours will be moving into the metro early this morning with some heavy rain and brief lightning.

This shouldn’t last long and will help to wipe out more of the smoke haze that we’ve seen this week.

Once the storms move on later this morning, the clouds may linger for a while and that likely holds temperatures down to near 90 this afternoon.

However, the humidity will continue to climb back up, which will make it feel more uncomfortable.

We will have a low risk for more downpours later this afternoon.

Some stronger storms could come in Thursday afternoon before things calm heading into the weekend.

The heat starts to drop off too this weekend with highs just near 90 and lower humidity.

Big rain is about to move into the city. Brief wind gusts over 30 mph are also possible, but there’s very little lightning. This cluster will move east of the city by 6 am if it keeps this current pace. pic.twitter.com/lMjIeoDXnU — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) July 19, 2023

