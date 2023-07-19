Forecasts

FORECAST: Morning showers and brief lightning move out quickly; humidity returns

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • A cluster of downpours will be moving into the metro early this morning with some heavy rain and brief lightning.
  • This shouldn’t last long and will help to wipe out more of the smoke haze that we’ve seen this week.
  • Once the storms move on later this morning, the clouds may linger for a while and that likely holds temperatures down to near 90 this afternoon.
  • However, the humidity will continue to climb back up, which will make it feel more uncomfortable.
  • We will have a low risk for more downpours later this afternoon.
  • Some stronger storms could come in Thursday afternoon before things calm heading into the weekend.
  • The heat starts to drop off too this weekend with highs just near 90 and lower humidity.

