FORECAST: Morning starts with clouds, afternoon welcomes sunshine

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A mild start to the new work week with a few clouds early.

We will see more sun this afternoon with highs back into the lower 70s.

Dry weather through tomorrow before our next chance for rain comes in early Wednesday morning with some downpours.

Some areas could see another inch of rain on Wednesday.

A second dumping of rain comes in on Friday.

Neither of these systems bring any threats for flooding or severe weather.

Temps stay mild all week with the 70s to start out and then 60s by Wednesday through the weekend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group