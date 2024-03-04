FORECAST: Morning starts with clouds, afternoon welcomes sunshine

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- A mild start to the new work week with a few clouds early.
- We will see more sun this afternoon with highs back into the lower 70s.
- Dry weather through tomorrow before our next chance for rain comes in early Wednesday morning with some downpours.
- Some areas could see another inch of rain on Wednesday.
- A second dumping of rain comes in on Friday.
- Neither of these systems bring any threats for flooding or severe weather.
- Temps stay mild all week with the 70s to start out and then 60s by Wednesday through the weekend.
