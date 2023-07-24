FORECAST: Mostly clear skies, hot temps all week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The forecast calls for mostly clear skies all this week and into the weekend.

Expect high temperatures to be in the mid-90s and lows in the 70s.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group