FORECAST: Mostly clear skies in store this weekend

FORECAST:

Expect mostly clear skies on Saturday with a high close to 80 degrees and lows in the mid-60s.

Isolated showers are expected Sunday but otherwise, it will be mostly sunny as highs stay close to 80 degrees for several days.

Clouds do not look like they will be bothersome in the Charlotte area as we make our way through the work week.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

