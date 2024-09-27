Forecasts

FORECAST: Mostly clear skies in store this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Expect mostly clear skies on Saturday with a high close to 80 degrees and lows in the mid-60s.
  • Isolated showers are expected Sunday but otherwise, it will be mostly sunny as highs stay close to 80 degrees for several days.
  • Clouds do not look like they will be bothersome in the Charlotte area as we make our way through the work week.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

