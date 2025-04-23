Forecasts

FORECAST: Mostly cloudy as chance for showers, storms continues

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • After a warm and muggy start, today will be mostly cloudy with just a few scattered showers or storms.
  • The overall storm threat is lower today compared to yesterday.
  • Highs remain in the upper 70s.
  • This pattern remains in place through the end of the week with just scattered activity, no washouts are expected.
  • We should start to dry up as we head into the weekend, especially by Sunday, with temperatures hovering near 80 degrees.

