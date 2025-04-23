FORECAST: Mostly cloudy as chance for showers, storms continues

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

After a warm and muggy start, today will be mostly cloudy with just a few scattered showers or storms.

The overall storm threat is lower today compared to yesterday.

Highs remain in the upper 70s.

This pattern remains in place through the end of the week with just scattered activity, no washouts are expected.

We should start to dry up as we head into the weekend, especially by Sunday, with temperatures hovering near 80 degrees.

