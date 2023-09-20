Forecasts

FORECAST: Mostly cloudy skies expected overnight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • “The brilliant weather in the Queen City keeps on rolling,” Meteorologist John Ahrens said Wednesday afternoon.
  • There are some more clouds out there and they will keep coming as we draw in some moisture from the Atlantic Ocean.
  • Ahrens said there will likely be no rain.
  • Weather is expected to cooperate into the weekend for outdoor events, including Festival in the Park.
  • Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring a storm off the coast.
  • It remains likely that the eastern half of North Carolina will get rain from that system.
  • Rain chances for the Charlotte area could pick up later next week.

