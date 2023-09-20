FORECAST: Mostly cloudy skies expected overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

“The brilliant weather in the Queen City keeps on rolling,” Meteorologist John Ahrens said Wednesday afternoon.

There are some more clouds out there and they will keep coming as we draw in some moisture from the Atlantic Ocean.

Ahrens said there will likely be no rain.

Weather is expected to cooperate into the weekend for outdoor events, including Festival in the Park.

Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring a storm off the coast.

It remains likely that the eastern half of North Carolina will get rain from that system.

Rain chances for the Charlotte area could pick up later next week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group