FORECAST: Mostly cloudy skies expected overnight

- “The brilliant weather in the Queen City keeps on rolling,” Meteorologist John Ahrens said Wednesday afternoon.
- There are some more clouds out there and they will keep coming as we draw in some moisture from the Atlantic Ocean.
- Ahrens said there will likely be no rain.
- Weather is expected to cooperate into the weekend for outdoor events, including Festival in the Park.
- Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring a storm off the coast.
- It remains likely that the eastern half of North Carolina will get rain from that system.
- Rain chances for the Charlotte area could pick up later next week.
