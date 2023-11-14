FORECAST: Mostly cloudy skies to take over

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- “Enjoy that nice bright sunshine while you have it,” meteorologist John Ahrens said on Tuesday.
- Wednesday will start with clear skies, but clouds will gradually take over by the afternoon.
- Unfortunately, there will be no rain, but Ahrens said to be patient.
- Temperatures Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the upper-60s.
- There is a chance of rain on Thursday night.
