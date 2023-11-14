FORECAST: Mostly cloudy skies to take over

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

“Enjoy that nice bright sunshine while you have it,” meteorologist John Ahrens said on Tuesday.

Wednesday will start with clear skies, but clouds will gradually take over by the afternoon.

Unfortunately, there will be no rain, but Ahrens said to be patient.

Temperatures Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the upper-60s.

There is a chance of rain on Thursday night.

