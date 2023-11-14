Forecasts

FORECAST: Mostly cloudy skies to take over

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • “Enjoy that nice bright sunshine while you have it,” meteorologist John Ahrens said on Tuesday.
  • Wednesday will start with clear skies, but clouds will gradually take over by the afternoon.
  • Unfortunately, there will be no rain, but Ahrens said to be patient.
  • Temperatures Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the upper-60s.
  • There is a chance of rain on Thursday night.

