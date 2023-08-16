Forecasts

FORECAST: Mostly sunny skies, hot temps in store Thursday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Clear skies, with clouds at times, are in the forecast for the next several days.
  • Highs will be around 90 degrees through the weekend.
  • Monday’s high will be near 95 in the Charlotte area.
  • Nighttime lows will be around 70.

