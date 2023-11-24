Forecasts

FORECAST: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We will be starting the morning with a few more clouds than yesterday. However, this will gradually clear out to reveal partly to mostly sunny skies by this afternoon.
  • Daytime highs are expected to once again make it to the upper 50s and low 60s, with overnight lows in the 40s.
  • Early this afternoon, there will be a slight chance for a light shower or two throughout the metro. However, most of the region will stay dry.
  • This weekend is expected to start off cool and cloudy, with highs several degrees below average on Saturday. Temperatures will then warm up a little on Sunday.
  • There is a slight chance for rain Sunday evening, but much of the precipitation will happen across the higher elevations.
  • Next week, prepare for the arrival of a dry cold front that will bring in cooler air, as well as limited rain chances.
  • By midweek, overnight lows are expected to plummet to the upper 20s, with daytime highs barely reaching 50 degrees.

