FORECAST: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We will be starting the morning with a few more clouds than yesterday. However, this will gradually clear out to reveal partly to mostly sunny skies by this afternoon.

Daytime highs are expected to once again make it to the upper 50s and low 60s, with overnight lows in the 40s.

Early this afternoon, there will be a slight chance for a light shower or two throughout the metro. However, most of the region will stay dry.

This weekend is expected to start off cool and cloudy, with highs several degrees below average on Saturday. Temperatures will then warm up a little on Sunday.

There is a slight chance for rain Sunday evening, but much of the precipitation will happen across the higher elevations.

Next week, prepare for the arrival of a dry cold front that will bring in cooler air, as well as limited rain chances.

By midweek, overnight lows are expected to plummet to the upper 20s, with daytime highs barely reaching 50 degrees.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group