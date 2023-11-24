FORECAST: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- We will be starting the morning with a few more clouds than yesterday. However, this will gradually clear out to reveal partly to mostly sunny skies by this afternoon.
- Daytime highs are expected to once again make it to the upper 50s and low 60s, with overnight lows in the 40s.
- Early this afternoon, there will be a slight chance for a light shower or two throughout the metro. However, most of the region will stay dry.
- This weekend is expected to start off cool and cloudy, with highs several degrees below average on Saturday. Temperatures will then warm up a little on Sunday.
- There is a slight chance for rain Sunday evening, but much of the precipitation will happen across the higher elevations.
- Next week, prepare for the arrival of a dry cold front that will bring in cooler air, as well as limited rain chances.
- By midweek, overnight lows are expected to plummet to the upper 20s, with daytime highs barely reaching 50 degrees.
