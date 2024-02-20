FORECAST: Mostly sunny skies with highs near 60 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Another cold start this morning, followed by another mild afternoon.

Highs are expected to reach up to nearly 60 degrees again today with a mostly sunny sky.

Not much change is coming our way this week as temperatures warm up slightly to the mid-60s by Thursday.

We will see a brief round of rain late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Dry weather will return quickly, though, for the rest of Friday and the weekend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group