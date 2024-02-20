FORECAST: Mostly sunny skies with highs near 60 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Another cold start this morning, followed by another mild afternoon.
- Highs are expected to reach up to nearly 60 degrees again today with a mostly sunny sky.
- Not much change is coming our way this week as temperatures warm up slightly to the mid-60s by Thursday.
- We will see a brief round of rain late Thursday night into early Friday morning.
- Dry weather will return quickly, though, for the rest of Friday and the weekend.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group