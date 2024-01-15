Forecasts

FORECAST: Mountains get snow, block frigid air from getting to Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • The Appalachian mountains are blocking the cold air from reaching Charlotte
  • Snow is falling in the mountains where there is a winter storm warning.
  • Expect the frigid temperatures to arrive Tuesday night.
  • The thermometer will be in the teens by the time you wake up Wednesday morning.
  • Get ready. Even colder temperatures are on the way later this week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read