FORECAST: Mountains get snow, block frigid air from getting to Charlotte

- The Appalachian mountains are blocking the cold air from reaching Charlotte
- Snow is falling in the mountains where there is a winter storm warning.
- Expect the frigid temperatures to arrive Tuesday night.
- The thermometer will be in the teens by the time you wake up Wednesday morning.
- Get ready. Even colder temperatures are on the way later this week.
