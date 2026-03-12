Forecasts

FORECAST: Much cooler following morning storms

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Very warm start to the day before storms move in later this morning.
  • A line of downpours will move through the metro between 8-10 am with heavy rain, lightning and strong winds.
  • There will be a low risk for some severe weather with this line as it moves east.
  • Clearing conditions come in quickly around midday with temps dropping fast into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
  • The mountains even see a brief window of snow with just a minor accumulation expected.
  • Chilly tonight in the mid 30s and we only warm to the lower 60s tomorrow.
  • 70s and sunshine return for the weekend with a few showers possible on Sunday.

