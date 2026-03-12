FORECAST: Much cooler following morning storms

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Very warm start to the day before storms move in later this morning.

A line of downpours will move through the metro between 8-10 am with heavy rain, lightning and strong winds.

There will be a low risk for some severe weather with this line as it moves east.

Clearing conditions come in quickly around midday with temps dropping fast into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The mountains even see a brief window of snow with just a minor accumulation expected.

Chilly tonight in the mid 30s and we only warm to the lower 60s tomorrow.

70s and sunshine return for the weekend with a few showers possible on Sunday.

