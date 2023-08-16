Forecasts

FORECAST: Expect break from the brutal heat as temperatures stay in the upper 80s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Finally, we are getting a break from the brutal summer heat we’ve been dealing with the last few days.
  • Wednesday’s temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 80s to near 90, and the humidity levels are already much lower this morning.
  • Some moisture may be left in southeast Charlotte, and this could lead to a stray shower chance there, but elsewhere it will remain dry.
  • Some mugginess comes back in on Thursday before a reinforcing shot of dry air comes in on Friday. This will last through the weekend.
  • Highs will remain near 90 through the weekend with brilliant sunshine.

