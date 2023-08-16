FORECAST: Expect break from the brutal heat as temperatures stay in the upper 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Finally, we are getting a break from the brutal summer heat we’ve been dealing with the last few days.
- Wednesday’s temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 80s to near 90, and the humidity levels are already much lower this morning.
- Some moisture may be left in southeast Charlotte, and this could lead to a stray shower chance there, but elsewhere it will remain dry.
- Some mugginess comes back in on Thursday before a reinforcing shot of dry air comes in on Friday. This will last through the weekend.
- Highs will remain near 90 through the weekend with brilliant sunshine.
It looks great out there this morning and feels pretty good too! pic.twitter.com/bGh5RD2Omu— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) August 16, 2023
