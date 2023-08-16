FORECAST: Expect break from the brutal heat as temperatures stay in the upper 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Finally, we are getting a break from the brutal summer heat we’ve been dealing with the last few days.

Wednesday’s temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 80s to near 90, and the humidity levels are already much lower this morning.

Some moisture may be left in southeast Charlotte, and this could lead to a stray shower chance there, but elsewhere it will remain dry.

Some mugginess comes back in on Thursday before a reinforcing shot of dry air comes in on Friday. This will last through the weekend.

Highs will remain near 90 through the weekend with brilliant sunshine.

It looks great out there this morning and feels pretty good too! pic.twitter.com/bGh5RD2Omu — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) August 16, 2023

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group