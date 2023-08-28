Forecasts

FORECAST: Muggy start to the first day of school for CMS students

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Off to a muggy and cloudy start for the first day of school for many kids.
  • It won’t be nearly as hot, and there’s no big rain to deal with this morning.
  • Highs today top out just in the mid-80s, and storm threats hold off until mainly after 4:00 this afternoon.
  • Those storms will bring more heavy rain and the risk of strong winds and intense lightning.
  • We get a repeat of that again tomorrow before attention shifts to Idalia and any threats we may see here.

Tracking Idalia:

  • As of this morning, the forecast track for Idalia still keeps it and most of its rain to our south from Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.
  • No strong winds (it will be breezy of course) and no severe threat right now.
  • This is still subject to change as the storm strengthens into a hurricane later today. More to come!

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read