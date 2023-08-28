FORECAST: Muggy start to the first day of school for CMS students

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Off to a muggy and cloudy start for the first day of school for many kids.

It won’t be nearly as hot, and there’s no big rain to deal with this morning.

Highs today top out just in the mid-80s, and storm threats hold off until mainly after 4:00 this afternoon.

Those storms will bring more heavy rain and the risk of strong winds and intense lightning.

We get a repeat of that again tomorrow before attention shifts to Idalia and any threats we may see here.

Tracking Idalia:

As of this morning, the forecast track for Idalia still keeps it and most of its rain to our south from Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.

No strong winds (it will be breezy of course) and no severe threat right now.

This is still subject to change as the storm strengthens into a hurricane later today. More to come!

