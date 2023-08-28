FORECAST: Muggy start to the first day of school for CMS students

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Off to a muggy and cloudy start for the first day of school for many kids.
- It won’t be nearly as hot, and there’s no big rain to deal with this morning.
- Highs today top out just in the mid-80s, and storm threats hold off until mainly after 4:00 this afternoon.
- Those storms will bring more heavy rain and the risk of strong winds and intense lightning.
- We get a repeat of that again tomorrow before attention shifts to Idalia and any threats we may see here.
Tracking Idalia:
- As of this morning, the forecast track for Idalia still keeps it and most of its rain to our south from Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.
- No strong winds (it will be breezy of course) and no severe threat right now.
- This is still subject to change as the storm strengthens into a hurricane later today. More to come!
