FORECAST: Muggy weather stretches into Tuesday

FORECAST:
- Another warm and muggy start to the day and it will end up being a touch hotter than Monday afternoon.
- Highs likely in the upper 80s with a heat index in the lower 90s.
- Like Monday, the best chance for downpours will be in the mountains and foothills. Lower risk in the metro.
- More widely scattered storms are likely Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some of those could be on the stronger side with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.
- A weak cold front comes in on Thursday and this could briefly touch off stronger storms once again before drier air arrives late week.
- It will feel much more comfortable by Friday and the weekend. Low risk for rain to return on Sunday.
