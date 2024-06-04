Forecasts

FORECAST: Muggy weather stretches into Tuesday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Another warm and muggy start to the day and it will end up being a touch hotter than Monday afternoon.
  • Highs likely in the upper 80s with a heat index in the lower 90s.
  • Like Monday, the best chance for downpours will be in the mountains and foothills. Lower risk in the metro.
  • More widely scattered storms are likely Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some of those could be on the stronger side with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.
  • A weak cold front comes in on Thursday and this could briefly touch off stronger storms once again before drier air arrives late week.
  • It will feel much more comfortable by Friday and the weekend. Low risk for rain to return on Sunday.

