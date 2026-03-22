Forecasts

FORECAST: Near record warmth today; cooler, more seasonal conditions midweek

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We’re chasing records today with temperatures warming into the upper 80s, likely to tie the record of 89 degrees set back in 190!
  • It comes with mostly sunny skies and quiet weather.
  • A cold front will pass through the area tomorrow.
  • Unfortunately, this front has trended mostly dry.
  • We’ll watch for breezy winds to set up as it passes with gusts near 25 mph.
  • That, combined with dropping humidity, will bring an elevated fire risk to the region tomorrow.
  • Temperatures will also take a hit from near 80 Monday afternoon to the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read