FORECAST: Near record warmth today; cooler, more seasonal conditions midweek

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’re chasing records today with temperatures warming into the upper 80s, likely to tie the record of 89 degrees set back in 190!

It comes with mostly sunny skies and quiet weather.

A cold front will pass through the area tomorrow.

Unfortunately, this front has trended mostly dry.

We’ll watch for breezy winds to set up as it passes with gusts near 25 mph.

That, combined with dropping humidity, will bring an elevated fire risk to the region tomorrow.

Temperatures will also take a hit from near 80 Monday afternoon to the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

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