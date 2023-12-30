Forecasts

FORECAST: New Year’s Eve expected to be chilly and clear of clouds

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • A few brisk and clear starts on the way throughout the weekend.
  • Starting with a few clouds but those will gradually clear revealing mostly sunny skies by this afternoon.
  • Highs for both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 50s, with some in the upper 40s.
  • Additional snow is likely across the mountains throughout the first half of the day, but most of the accumulation will stay across the higher elevations.
  • Strong gusty winds will continue across the high elevations through much of the day bringing feels like the temperature is down to the teens and 20s.
  • Starting temperatures tomorrow for the city will be in the upper 20s.
  • Tomorrow night looks great, just chilly.
  • It does appear that Monday’s rain chances have phased out so the area will just be dealing with right around average temperatures and partly cloudy skies.
  • Next best chance of rain will come with a system that moves in Wednesday night and will continue throughout Thursday.

