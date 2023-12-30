FORECAST: New Year’s Eve expected to be chilly and clear of clouds

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- A few brisk and clear starts on the way throughout the weekend.
- Starting with a few clouds but those will gradually clear revealing mostly sunny skies by this afternoon.
- Highs for both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 50s, with some in the upper 40s.
- Additional snow is likely across the mountains throughout the first half of the day, but most of the accumulation will stay across the higher elevations.
- Strong gusty winds will continue across the high elevations through much of the day bringing feels like the temperature is down to the teens and 20s.
- Starting temperatures tomorrow for the city will be in the upper 20s.
- Tomorrow night looks great, just chilly.
- It does appear that Monday’s rain chances have phased out so the area will just be dealing with right around average temperatures and partly cloudy skies.
- Next best chance of rain will come with a system that moves in Wednesday night and will continue throughout Thursday.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
