FORECAST: Nice weather remains for most of work week

FORECAST:

“Unbeatable weather in the Carolinas will get even better tomorrow as the heat steps down a tad,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll see highs around 80 degrees tomorrow and Thursday.

Meanwhile, Francine will be ravaging Louisiana and making landfall in the afternoon and evening.

When it heads north, it will try to throw a few showers in our direction.

