FORECAST: Nice weather remains for most of work week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • “Unbeatable weather in the Carolinas will get even better tomorrow as the heat steps down a tad,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Tuesday afternoon.
  • We’ll see highs around 80 degrees tomorrow and Thursday.
  • Meanwhile, Francine will be ravaging Louisiana and making landfall in the afternoon and evening.
  • When it heads north, it will try to throw a few showers in our direction.

