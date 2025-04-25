FORECAST: On-and-off rain before dry weather returns later this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Another morning of low clouds and fog across the region.
- Only a few showers are rolling through the mountains and foothills to start out and this is where the best chance for rain will be today.
- Many may end up missing out on the rain through the daylight hours before a better shot comes in overnight.
- A weak cold front moving into the Carolinas will keep a rain chance in place to start the weekend, but chances are not high tomorrow.
- Once that passes through tomorrow night, dry weather then returns for Sunday.
- Temperatures stay in the 70s today but then warm up to the mid-80s before the front moves through tomorrow.
- Sunshine and mid-70s return for Sunday.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group