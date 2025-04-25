FORECAST: On-and-off rain before dry weather returns later this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another morning of low clouds and fog across the region.

Only a few showers are rolling through the mountains and foothills to start out and this is where the best chance for rain will be today.

Many may end up missing out on the rain through the daylight hours before a better shot comes in overnight.

A weak cold front moving into the Carolinas will keep a rain chance in place to start the weekend, but chances are not high tomorrow.

Once that passes through tomorrow night, dry weather then returns for Sunday.

Temperatures stay in the 70s today but then warm up to the mid-80s before the front moves through tomorrow.

Sunshine and mid-70s return for Sunday.

