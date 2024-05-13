FORECAST: On-and-off rain expected throughout the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Comfortable start to the day, but clouds are starting to work their way into the region, and this is the beginning of a dreary weather pattern this week.
- Rain chances are quite low today, but some spotty showers will pop up later this afternoon with highs still near 80 degrees.
- Most of the rain comes our way overnight and then stays with us off and on tomorrow.
- Temps cool back down to the lower 70s on Tuesday and this will keep most of us from seeing storms through the day, but a few stronger storms are possible into the evening and early overnight.
- Best chance for this is across the far south side of our area.
- Another round of downpours is likely to pop up on Wednesday before we calm down on Thursday.
- More rain is on track for Friday.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group