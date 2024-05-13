FORECAST: On-and-off rain expected throughout the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Comfortable start to the day, but clouds are starting to work their way into the region, and this is the beginning of a dreary weather pattern this week.

Rain chances are quite low today, but some spotty showers will pop up later this afternoon with highs still near 80 degrees.

Most of the rain comes our way overnight and then stays with us off and on tomorrow.

Temps cool back down to the lower 70s on Tuesday and this will keep most of us from seeing storms through the day, but a few stronger storms are possible into the evening and early overnight.

Best chance for this is across the far south side of our area.

Another round of downpours is likely to pop up on Wednesday before we calm down on Thursday.

More rain is on track for Friday.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group