Forecasts

FORECAST: On-and-off rain expected throughout the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Comfortable start to the day, but clouds are starting to work their way into the region, and this is the beginning of a dreary weather pattern this week.
  • Rain chances are quite low today, but some spotty showers will pop up later this afternoon with highs still near 80 degrees.
  • Most of the rain comes our way overnight and then stays with us off and on tomorrow.
  • Temps cool back down to the lower 70s on Tuesday and this will keep most of us from seeing storms through the day, but a few stronger storms are possible into the evening and early overnight.
  • Best chance for this is across the far south side of our area.
  • Another round of downpours is likely to pop up on Wednesday before we calm down on Thursday.
  • More rain is on track for Friday.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read