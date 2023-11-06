FORECAST: Outstanding weather continues with little rain in sight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The outstanding fall weather will continue through most of the week while our lakes continue to drop, meteorologist John Ahrens said Monday.

However, it looks like we have a decent chance of rain coming our way by the end of the week.

Until then, it will be very warm with temperatures approaching records in the 80s.

We’ll have a dramatic temperature turnaround by the weekend.

