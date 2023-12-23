FORECAST: Patchy clouds give way to partly sunny sky and warm temps ahead of Christmas

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- We have a decent start to this holiday weekend before wet weather arrives for Christmas Day.
- For today, patchy cloudiness gives way to a partly sunny sky.
- More sunshine is expected for the Panther’s home game tomorrow with a high temperature of 62 degrees. The normal high is 54 degrees.
- Last year on the day before Christmas, we had a morning low of 9 degrees and a high of just 29.
- A storm system out west is slowly working east and will move rain in here Christmas Day, exiting on Tuesday.
- We should pick up another 1.00″ – 1.50″ of rain.
- Behind this system, we bring back sunshine and seasonably cold weather midweek.
- There are travel issues stemming from weather nationwide. Meteorologist Wayne Mahar keeps you up to date on our livestream.
