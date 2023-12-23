FORECAST: Patchy clouds give way to partly sunny sky and warm temps ahead of Christmas

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We have a decent start to this holiday weekend before wet weather arrives for Christmas Day.

For today, patchy cloudiness gives way to a partly sunny sky.

More sunshine is expected for the Panther’s home game tomorrow with a high temperature of 62 degrees. The normal high is 54 degrees.

Last year on the day before Christmas, we had a morning low of 9 degrees and a high of just 29.

A storm system out west is slowly working east and will move rain in here Christmas Day, exiting on Tuesday.

We should pick up another 1.00″ – 1.50″ of rain.

Behind this system, we bring back sunshine and seasonably cold weather midweek.

There are travel issues stemming from weather nationwide. Meteorologist Wayne Mahar keeps you up to date on our livestream.

TRACKING COLD TEMPERATURES to start out this Holiday Christmas weekend. Join ⁦@philorbanWSOC9⁩ and myself thru 8am ⁦@wsoctv⁩. I’ll have all your holiday weather details. pic.twitter.com/3kn1ZnKsxW — Wayne Mahar (@WayneStormWatch) December 23, 2023

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group