Forecasts

FORECAST: Patchy clouds give way to partly sunny sky and warm temps ahead of Christmas

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • We have a decent start to this holiday weekend before wet weather arrives for Christmas Day.
  • For today, patchy cloudiness gives way to a partly sunny sky.
  • More sunshine is expected for the Panther’s home game tomorrow with a high temperature of 62 degrees. The normal high is 54 degrees. 
  • Last year on the day before Christmas, we had a morning low of 9 degrees and a high of just 29.
  • A storm system out west is slowly working east and will move rain in here Christmas Day, exiting on Tuesday.
  • We should pick up another 1.00″ – 1.50″ of rain.
  • Behind this system, we bring back sunshine and seasonably cold weather midweek.
  • There are travel issues stemming from weather nationwide. Meteorologist Wayne Mahar keeps you up to date on our livestream.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read