FORECAST: Piedmont gets lucky with sun and high temperatures for St. Patrick’s Day

FORECAST:

Dense fog in the morning will gradually lift to reveal mostly sunny skies by this afternoon.

Daytime temperatures will again make it to the mid-70s by early afternoon.

Things will stay dry and mild throughout the weekend.

Temperatures will dip to the low 50s overnight which will set up the region another great day.

Things will cool down quite a bit by Monday as daytime temperatures will barely scrape the low 60s.

Highs will trend even cooler for Tuesday as daytime temperatures are only expected to warm to the upper 50s.

The cool down won’t last long though! Temperatures for the end of the work week will be back to the 60s and 70s.

The next best chance of rain appears to be on Friday with widespread showers expected throughout much of the afternoon.

