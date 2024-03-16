Forecasts

FORECAST: Piedmont gets lucky with sun and high temperatures for St. Patrick’s Day

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Dense fog in the morning will gradually lift to reveal mostly sunny skies by this afternoon.
  • Daytime temperatures will again make it to the mid-70s by early afternoon.
  • Things will stay dry and mild throughout the weekend.
  • Temperatures will dip to the low 50s overnight which will set up the region another great day.
  • Things will cool down quite a bit by Monday as daytime temperatures will barely scrape the low 60s.
  • Highs will trend even cooler for Tuesday as daytime temperatures are only expected to warm to the upper 50s.
  • The cool down won’t last long though! Temperatures for the end of the work week will be back to the 60s and 70s.
  • The next best chance of rain appears to be on Friday with widespread showers expected throughout much of the afternoon.

