FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine expected with tempertures in the mid-80s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We can expect another great day ahead with sunshine and highs warming to the mid-80s.
  • Humidity levels will remain in check today but will start to rise later this week as more heat moves in.
  • Temperatures are expected to warm to the upper 80s by Wednesday.
  • It will then feel like the lower 90s by the weekend, thanks to the increased steam.
  • Storm chances remain low for most of the week, but chances start to increase by Friday.
  • The holiday weekend generally looks to be just hot and humid, but some isolated late-day downpours can’t be ruled out.
  • No washouts are expected for Memorial Day weekend plans.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

