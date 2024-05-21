FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine expected with tempertures in the mid-80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We can expect another great day ahead with sunshine and highs warming to the mid-80s.

Humidity levels will remain in check today but will start to rise later this week as more heat moves in.

Temperatures are expected to warm to the upper 80s by Wednesday.

It will then feel like the lower 90s by the weekend, thanks to the increased steam.

Storm chances remain low for most of the week, but chances start to increase by Friday.

The holiday weekend generally looks to be just hot and humid, but some isolated late-day downpours can’t be ruled out.

No washouts are expected for Memorial Day weekend plans.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

