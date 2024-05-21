FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine expected with tempertures in the mid-80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We can expect another great day ahead with sunshine and highs warming to the mid-80s.
- Humidity levels will remain in check today but will start to rise later this week as more heat moves in.
- Temperatures are expected to warm to the upper 80s by Wednesday.
- It will then feel like the lower 90s by the weekend, thanks to the increased steam.
- Storm chances remain low for most of the week, but chances start to increase by Friday.
- The holiday weekend generally looks to be just hot and humid, but some isolated late-day downpours can’t be ruled out.
- No washouts are expected for Memorial Day weekend plans.
