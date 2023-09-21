FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the lower 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- We can expect sunshine this afternoon as temperatures stay in the lower 80s.
- Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s on Friday and may not get out of the mid-70s on Saturday.
- This cool-down is due to a coastal low-pressure system that will bring in more clouds and gusty northeast winds.
- The chance for rain remains low.
- Eastern counties will likely see some steadier showers, but the rest of the metro will likely get very little.
- Sunday stays dry as we warm back to near 80 degrees.
- More cool weather could be on the way next week, which could increase rain chances.
