FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the lower 80s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We can expect sunshine this afternoon as temperatures stay in the lower 80s.
  • Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s on Friday and may not get out of the mid-70s on Saturday.
  • This cool-down is due to a coastal low-pressure system that will bring in more clouds and gusty northeast winds.
  • The chance for rain remains low.
  • Eastern counties will likely see some steadier showers, but the rest of the metro will likely get very little.
  • Sunday stays dry as we warm back to near 80 degrees.
  • More cool weather could be on the way next week, which could increase rain chances.

