FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the lower 80s

We can expect sunshine this afternoon as temperatures stay in the lower 80s.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s on Friday and may not get out of the mid-70s on Saturday.

This cool-down is due to a coastal low-pressure system that will bring in more clouds and gusty northeast winds.

The chance for rain remains low.

Eastern counties will likely see some steadier showers, but the rest of the metro will likely get very little.

Sunday stays dry as we warm back to near 80 degrees.

More cool weather could be on the way next week, which could increase rain chances.

