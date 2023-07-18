FORECAST: Poor air quality, hazy conditions continue

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Poor air quality and hazy conditions continue in the Charlotte area.

Air quality was at Code Orange across most of Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, which is a slight improvement from the day before.

A storm system will improve these conditions.

It’s moving across Tennessee and will slowly collapse over the North Carolina mountains late Tuesday night.

Our area may see some showers but nothing significant.

Expect better air-quality conditions Wednesday.

The heat will also continue for several days.



