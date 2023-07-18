FORECAST: Poor air quality, hazy conditions continue

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Poor air quality and hazy conditions continue in the Charlotte area.
- Air quality was at Code Orange across most of Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, which is a slight improvement from the day before.
- A storm system will improve these conditions.
- It’s moving across Tennessee and will slowly collapse over the North Carolina mountains late Tuesday night.
- Our area may see some showers but nothing significant.
- Expect better air-quality conditions Wednesday.
- The heat will also continue for several days.
