FORECAST: Poor air quality, hazy conditions continue

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Poor air quality and hazy conditions continue in the Charlotte area.
  • Air quality was at Code Orange across most of Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, which is a slight improvement from the day before.
  • A storm system will improve these conditions.
  • It’s moving across Tennessee and will slowly collapse over the North Carolina mountains late Tuesday night.
  • Our area may see some showers but nothing significant.
  • Expect better air-quality conditions Wednesday.
  • The heat will also continue for several days.

