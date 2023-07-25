FORECAST: Pop-up showers confined to mountains, foothills

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Any pop-up downpours Tuesday will likely be confined to the mountains and foothills with little to no chance for cooling downpours in the Charlotte metro.

The next couple of days will be all about the heat as temperatures climb into the mid-90s and stay there until possibly next week.

As humidity begins to build, rain chances will begin to rise.

The best chance of showers will be this weekend.

There will hopefully be some relief from the heat toward the middle of next week.

