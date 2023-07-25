Forecasts

FORECAST: Pop-up showers confined to mountains, foothills

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Any pop-up downpours Tuesday will likely be confined to the mountains and foothills with little to no chance for cooling downpours in the Charlotte metro.
  • The next couple of days will be all about the heat as temperatures climb into the mid-90s and stay there until possibly next week.
  • As humidity begins to build, rain chances will begin to rise.
  • The best chance of showers will be this weekend.
  • There will hopefully be some relief from the heat toward the middle of next week.

