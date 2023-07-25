FORECAST: Pop-up showers confined to mountains, foothills

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Any pop-up downpours Tuesday will likely be confined to the mountains and foothills with little to no chance for cooling downpours in the Charlotte metro.
- The next couple of days will be all about the heat as temperatures climb into the mid-90s and stay there until possibly next week.
- As humidity begins to build, rain chances will begin to rise.
- The best chance of showers will be this weekend.
- There will hopefully be some relief from the heat toward the middle of next week.
