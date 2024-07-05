FORECAST: Possibility of rain increases over the next few days

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A heat advisory is up for much of the Piedmont south of Hickory. Heat index values are expected to be between 103 and 106 this afternoon.

Despite this, we are not going to have a weather alert today. In addition to the heat, we are also looking at numerous rain chances over the next 6 to 10 days.

Pretty much every day, we will have a chance for storms and slow-moving showers. With so much humidity in place, these showers and storms will be efficient rainmakers.

This won’t be a washout by any means, but we need all the rain we can get.

