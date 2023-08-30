FORECAST: Possible heavy rainfall to impact area

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Light rain will stay steady in South Charlotte through the Midlands with heavier downpours as it moves toward the coast.

Winds will become gusty, especially across the lower Piedmont.

Meanwhile, Idalia will race through the South Carolina coast Wednesday evening and move toward Wilmington Thursday morning before exiting the Crystal coast by the afternoon.

The weather will ease up for us on Wednesday night.

After that, we’ll get to enjoy some sensational weather starting Thursday and through the weekend.

