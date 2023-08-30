FORECAST: Possible heavy rainfall to impact area

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Light rain will stay steady in South Charlotte through the Midlands with heavier downpours as it moves toward the coast.
- Winds will become gusty, especially across the lower Piedmont.
- Meanwhile, Idalia will race through the South Carolina coast Wednesday evening and move toward Wilmington Thursday morning before exiting the Crystal coast by the afternoon.
- The weather will ease up for us on Wednesday night.
- After that, we’ll get to enjoy some sensational weather starting Thursday and through the weekend.
