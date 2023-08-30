Forecasts

FORECAST: Possible heavy rainfall to impact area

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Light rain will stay steady in South Charlotte through the Midlands with heavier downpours as it moves toward the coast.
  • Winds will become gusty, especially across the lower Piedmont.
  • Meanwhile, Idalia will race through the South Carolina coast Wednesday evening and move toward Wilmington Thursday morning before exiting the Crystal coast by the afternoon.
  • The weather will ease up for us on Wednesday night.
  • After that, we’ll get to enjoy some sensational weather starting Thursday and through the weekend.

