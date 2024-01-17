Forecasts

FORECAST: Prepare for another frigid night

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
  • “We are stuck in the deep freeze, friends,” said Meteorologist John Ahrens.
  • Prepare for another very brutally cold night tonight with temperatures dipping down to the teens in many neighborhoods.
  • Highs tomorrow will be in the 40s.
  • Temperatures will continue to warm up a little bit until Friday afternoon.
  • Expect weekend lows to be in the teens.

