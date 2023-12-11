FORECAST: Prepare for chilly starts this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Your winter coat will be needed all-day every day this week, Meteorologist John Ahrens said.

Each morning will start with temperatures around the freezing mark.

Highs will only reach into the 50s during the afternoons.

Good news. There will be plenty of sunshine.

December temperatures have arrived, and it could be a while before we have highs in the 60s again, Ahrens said.

