Forecasts

FORECAST: Prepare for chilly starts this week

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
  • Your winter coat will be needed all-day every day this week, Meteorologist John Ahrens said.
  • Each morning will start with temperatures around the freezing mark.
  • Highs will only reach into the 50s during the afternoons.
  • Good news. There will be plenty of sunshine.
  • December temperatures have arrived, and it could be a while before we have highs in the 60s again, Ahrens said.

