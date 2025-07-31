FORECAST: Prepare for cooler weekend as cold front sweeps through the Carolinas

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A cold front is approaching the Carolinas, bringing showers and storms ahead of its arrival and a major cooldown this weekend.

Heavy rain and lightning are expected to be the main threats as the cold front moves into the area, with storms developing later today and increasing tomorrow.

The cold front is expected to bring temperatures down to around 80 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday, providing relief from the muggy conditions expected on Friday.

While the exact timing of the cold front’s arrival is uncertain, residents should prepare for a shift in weather patterns as the weekend approaches

WEATHER RESOURCES:

