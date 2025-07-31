FORECAST: Prepare for cooler weekend as cold front sweeps through the Carolinas

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A cold front is approaching the Carolinas, bringing showers and storms ahead of its arrival and a major cooldown this weekend.
- Heavy rain and lightning are expected to be the main threats as the cold front moves into the area, with storms developing later today and increasing tomorrow.
- The cold front is expected to bring temperatures down to around 80 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday, providing relief from the muggy conditions expected on Friday.
- While the exact timing of the cold front’s arrival is uncertain, residents should prepare for a shift in weather patterns as the weekend approaches
