FORECAST: Prepare for cooler weekend as cold front sweeps through the Carolinas

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A cold front is approaching the Carolinas, bringing showers and storms ahead of its arrival and a major cooldown this weekend.
  • Heavy rain and lightning are expected to be the main threats as the cold front moves into the area, with storms developing later today and increasing tomorrow.
  • The cold front is expected to bring temperatures down to around 80 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday, providing relief from the muggy conditions expected on Friday.
  • While the exact timing of the cold front’s arrival is uncertain, residents should prepare for a shift in weather patterns as the weekend approaches

