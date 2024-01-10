FORECAST: Quiet but breezy morning with light snow in the mountains

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s still quite breezy this morning, with some gusts still approaching 40 mph, but this will relax through the day.

The mountains could have some light snow; however, the accumulations look minor.

The sun will come out this afternoon with temperatures in the lower 50s.

The weather is expected to remain calm on Thursday, with temperatures warming up to the mid-50s, before we track another strong storm system on Friday.

While this storm does not look quite as strong as what we dealt with on Tuesday, it does bear watching for another severe weather threat.

Current timing would have it reaching our area Friday evening, but we’ll see if that timing changes over the next 24 hours.

Our weekend, however, looks calm and cold, with highs just in the upper 40s.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

