Forecasts

FORECAST: Quiet but breezy morning with light snow in the mountains

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • It’s still quite breezy this morning, with some gusts still approaching 40 mph, but this will relax through the day.
  • The mountains could have some light snow; however, the accumulations look minor.
  • The sun will come out this afternoon with temperatures in the lower 50s.
  • The weather is expected to remain calm on Thursday, with temperatures warming up to the mid-50s, before we track another strong storm system on Friday.
  • While this storm does not look quite as strong as what we dealt with on Tuesday, it does bear watching for another severe weather threat.
  • Current timing would have it reaching our area Friday evening, but we’ll see if that timing changes over the next 24 hours.
  • Our weekend, however, looks calm and cold, with highs just in the upper 40s.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read