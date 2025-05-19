Forecasts

FORECAST: Quiet conditions in store with storm chances for some

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • There is a quiet start to this morning and most of the area stays dry and warm again today.
  • We can’t rule out a stray storm this afternoon with the best chances much farther southwest of our area.
  • Highs will warm back to the mid-80s again, but it will be more humid today compared to yesterday.
  • Storm chances remain isolated again tomorrow afternoon with a better shot coming in late tomorrow night and early Wednesday morning.
  • This line of storms will be strongest in the mountains and then weaken as they move east.
  • Severe weather chances are quite low.
  • Temps stay in the 80s through Wednesday before dropping off into the mid-70s by Thursday.
  • We stay comfortable through the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.
  • Storm chances may return by Sunday.

