FORECAST: Quiet conditions in store with storm chances for some

There is a quiet start to this morning and most of the area stays dry and warm again today.

We can’t rule out a stray storm this afternoon with the best chances much farther southwest of our area.

Highs will warm back to the mid-80s again, but it will be more humid today compared to yesterday.

Storm chances remain isolated again tomorrow afternoon with a better shot coming in late tomorrow night and early Wednesday morning.

This line of storms will be strongest in the mountains and then weaken as they move east.

Severe weather chances are quite low.

Temps stay in the 80s through Wednesday before dropping off into the mid-70s by Thursday.

We stay comfortable through the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

Storm chances may return by Sunday.

