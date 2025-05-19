FORECAST: Quiet conditions in store with storm chances for some

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- There is a quiet start to this morning and most of the area stays dry and warm again today.
- We can’t rule out a stray storm this afternoon with the best chances much farther southwest of our area.
- Highs will warm back to the mid-80s again, but it will be more humid today compared to yesterday.
- Storm chances remain isolated again tomorrow afternoon with a better shot coming in late tomorrow night and early Wednesday morning.
- This line of storms will be strongest in the mountains and then weaken as they move east.
- Severe weather chances are quite low.
- Temps stay in the 80s through Wednesday before dropping off into the mid-70s by Thursday.
- We stay comfortable through the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.
- Storm chances may return by Sunday.
