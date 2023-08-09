FORECAST: Quiet day ahead, storm chances return tomorrow morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app
- Another quiet day ahead of sunshine with lower humidity. However, highs will reach near the 90s, so it is still hot.
- The chance for showers returns Thursday morning as a complex of storms from far out west could arrive early.
- These storms will mainly just bring heavy rain, but some strong winds are possible.
- The risk for storms on Thursday afternoon all depends on how much sun we can get in the afternoon.
- However, if we remain cloudy the chance for storms is very low.
- After Thursday, it’s all about the heat and humidity heading into the weekend.
- Highs are expected to jump to the low to mid-90s with a heat index near or above 100.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Austin Chaney
©2023 Cox Media Group