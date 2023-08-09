FORECAST: Quiet day ahead, storm chances return tomorrow morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app

Another quiet day ahead of sunshine with lower humidity. However, highs will reach near the 90s, so it is still hot.

The chance for showers returns Thursday morning as a complex of storms from far out west could arrive early.

These storms will mainly just bring heavy rain, but some strong winds are possible.

The risk for storms on Thursday afternoon all depends on how much sun we can get in the afternoon.

However, if we remain cloudy the chance for storms is very low.

After Thursday, it’s all about the heat and humidity heading into the weekend.

Highs are expected to jump to the low to mid-90s with a heat index near or above 100.

