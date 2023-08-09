Forecasts

FORECAST: Quiet day ahead, storm chances return tomorrow morning

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Another quiet day ahead of sunshine with lower humidity. However, highs will reach near the 90s, so it is still hot.
  • The chance for showers returns Thursday morning as a complex of storms from far out west could arrive early.
  • These storms will mainly just bring heavy rain, but some strong winds are possible.
  • The risk for storms on Thursday afternoon all depends on how much sun we can get in the afternoon.
  • However, if we remain cloudy the chance for storms is very low.
  • After Thursday, it’s all about the heat and humidity heading into the weekend.
  • Highs are expected to jump to the low to mid-90s with a heat index near or above 100.

