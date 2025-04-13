Forecasts

FORECAST: Quiet, mild weather to begin the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • The weather remains nice and quiet for the next few days.  
  • We warm up tomorrow into the low 80s before our next dry cold front moves through on Tuesday.
  • This will bring in some breezy conditions.
  • We are back to the upper 60s on Wednesday before a big warm-up for the Easter Weekend.
  • Rain chances look slim to none right now. So we may have to watch for some fire concerns later this week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:






©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read