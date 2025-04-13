FORECAST: Quiet, mild weather to begin the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The weather remains nice and quiet for the next few days.
- We warm up tomorrow into the low 80s before our next dry cold front moves through on Tuesday.
- This will bring in some breezy conditions.
- We are back to the upper 60s on Wednesday before a big warm-up for the Easter Weekend.
- Rain chances look slim to none right now. So we may have to watch for some fire concerns later this week.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
