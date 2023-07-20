FORECAST: Quiet morning before severe storms roll in

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It will be quiet this morning, as well as most of the day. It will be hot and humid with highs near 90.

However, the threat of storms starts up in the afternoon.

These storms may start out isolated and mainly confined to the mountains but a larger cluster of storms could move in by the evening hours.

Those may be severe with a damaging wind threat and could last well into the evening before drying out overnight.

The chance for storms lowers as we enter Friday and it will cool down, as well as dry out by the weekend.

Temperatures look like they will stay shy of the 90s this weekend with a lower steam factor.

