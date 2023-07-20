FORECAST: Quiet morning before severe storms roll in

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- It will be quiet this morning, as well as most of the day. It will be hot and humid with highs near 90.
- However, the threat of storms starts up in the afternoon.
- These storms may start out isolated and mainly confined to the mountains but a larger cluster of storms could move in by the evening hours.
- Those may be severe with a damaging wind threat and could last well into the evening before drying out overnight.
- The chance for storms lowers as we enter Friday and it will cool down, as well as dry out by the weekend.
- Temperatures look like they will stay shy of the 90s this weekend with a lower steam factor.
