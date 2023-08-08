FORECAST: Quiet morning expected following severe storms

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Things are quiet this morning following a line of severe storms Monday night.

Humidity levels are expected to drop this afternoon, so it should feel a lot better today.

However, it is still expected to heat up to nearly 90 degrees.

The calm weather will hang on through Wednesday as we dry out even more than today.

The chance for storms returns on Thursday, but they don’t look to be as severe as yesterday’s.

Typical heat and steam will be coming our way for the weekend, with highs in the mid-90s and a heat index near 100 by Sunday.

Low clouds are starting to break up around the metro, but it will take until later this morning for everything to clear up. Humidity levels will drop down more this afternoon. Expect highs to remain near 90. pic.twitter.com/naoJKbSZbH — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) August 8, 2023

