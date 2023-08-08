Forecasts

FORECAST: Quiet morning expected following severe storms

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Things are quiet this morning following a line of severe storms Monday night.
  • Humidity levels are expected to drop this afternoon, so it should feel a lot better today.
  • However, it is still expected to heat up to nearly 90 degrees.
  • The calm weather will hang on through Wednesday as we dry out even more than today.
  • The chance for storms returns on Thursday, but they don’t look to be as severe as yesterday’s.
  • Typical heat and steam will be coming our way for the weekend, with highs in the mid-90s and a heat index near 100 by Sunday.

